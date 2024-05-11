Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $116.26

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.26.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 51.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.