Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $323.35

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.35.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

CAT stock opened at $354.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

