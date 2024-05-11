Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $320.00

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.18. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

