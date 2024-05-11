Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $27.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. 1,629,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $617.99 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.