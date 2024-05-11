BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
BTSG stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
