Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.86 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Bitcoin Depot

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.