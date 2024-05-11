Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72.
- On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.86 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on Bitcoin Depot
Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.