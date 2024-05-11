Bradley T. Stefanski Sells 3,750 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 152,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in TFS Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

