Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Boxlight Trading Up 0.8 %
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
