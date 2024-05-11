BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$110.59. The company had a trading volume of 198,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$77.00 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.