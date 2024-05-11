Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).

Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.88.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

