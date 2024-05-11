Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.88.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.