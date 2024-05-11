Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Sells $23,561.25 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $23,561.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,235.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.86 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

