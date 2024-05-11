BioSyent Inc. Buys 5,100 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider BioSyent Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95.

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.55. BioSyent Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$98.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4695983 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

