BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 1,692,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 59.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 122,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

