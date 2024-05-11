BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

