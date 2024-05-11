BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BetterLife Pharma Price Performance
Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 26,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,125. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
