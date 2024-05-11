Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 472,624 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.58. 1,757,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

