Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $232,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.69. 988,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,279. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

