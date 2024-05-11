Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 2,028 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 2.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. 1,289,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,738. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

