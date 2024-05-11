Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 78.64% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $48,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PJFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.35.
About PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF
