Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 265 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

