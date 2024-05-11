Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 10,019 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,630,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 15,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

