Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

KLAC stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $718.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.