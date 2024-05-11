Berger Financial Group Inc Has $36.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 277,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

