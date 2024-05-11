Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $8,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. Barclays lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of NYSE KLG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

