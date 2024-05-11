Beldex (BDX) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $206.53 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.39 or 0.04781055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00054950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,875,831 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,495,831 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.