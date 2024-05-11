BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.