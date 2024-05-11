BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS.
BeiGene Price Performance
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
See Also
