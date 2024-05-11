Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.00

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.29), with a volume of 589382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
