Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.72. 16,546,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

