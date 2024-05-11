Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Stock Down 8.0 %
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.
Insider Activity at Baytex Energy
In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.