Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 85,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,323. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

