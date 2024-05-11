Barrington Research Boosts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $22.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 113,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

