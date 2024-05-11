Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,062,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,766,668. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

