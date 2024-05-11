Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.83.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded up C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,061. The stock has a market cap of C$92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

