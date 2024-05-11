Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.01. 5,968,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,121,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.