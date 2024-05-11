Bancreek Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bancreek Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 5.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,292. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

