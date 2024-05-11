Bancreek Capital Management LP Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 5.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $271.43. 931,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.