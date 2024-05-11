Bancreek Capital Management LP Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 5.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSCO traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $271.43. 931,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
