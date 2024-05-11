Bancreek Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

