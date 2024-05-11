Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.
Bancolombia Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CIB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
