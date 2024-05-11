BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BDORY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 225,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,116. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

