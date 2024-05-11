Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Shares of BBAJF stock remained flat at $3.86 during trading hours on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.