Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.
About Balfour Beatty
