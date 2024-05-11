Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

