Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.64.
BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $108.66 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
