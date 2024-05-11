B. Riley Comments on Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $286.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,239,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,999,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

