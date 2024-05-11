Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AZMTF remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.02.
About Azimut Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.