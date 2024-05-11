Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AZMTF remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.02.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

