Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Purchases 15,500 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 15,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset bought 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AZM remained flat at C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,142. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.42.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

