AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. AZEK has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $6,954,232 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AZEK by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 825,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

