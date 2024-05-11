Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 129.7% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 398,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,908. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.09.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

