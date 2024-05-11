Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $33.23 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $33.23 or 0.00054748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.67 billion and approximately $380.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 440,044,111 coins and its circulating supply is 381,354,471 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.