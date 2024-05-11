Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $124.34. 371,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

