Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after acquiring an additional 293,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Autodesk stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,253. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

