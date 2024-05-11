Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the April 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Auddia Price Performance
Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Auddia has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.
Auddia Company Profile
